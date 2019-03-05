Dr. Biddy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Biddy, PHD
Dr. Karen Biddy, PHD is a Psychologist in Livonia, MI.
- 1 32231 Schoolcraft Rd Ste 202, Livonia, MI 48150 Directions (734) 422-6333
In the last 28 years I have seen Dr. Biddy at many intervals in my life when counseling was needed as an invidual, in marriage and as a family! I highly recommend her after all these years she has been available to assist with all, including saving my marriage!! She is all caring and has given many different suggestions on how to deal with the issues of everyday life!!
- Psychology
- English
Dr. Biddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Biddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biddy.
