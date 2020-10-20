Dr. Bickel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karen Bickel, OD
Overview
Dr. Karen Bickel, OD is an Optometrist in Fishers, IN.
Dr. Bickel works at
Locations
Ossip Optometry P.c.11720 Olio Rd Ste 500, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 570-2778
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bickel is the best! Her staff Olio are so attentive and so kind! Very pleasant experience and visit for my husband and I! See you next year!
About Dr. Karen Bickel, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1356484455
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bickel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bickel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bickel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bickel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bickel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.