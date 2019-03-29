See All Physicians Assistants in Mcallen, TX
Karen Baxter, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Karen Baxter, PA is a Physician Assistant in Mcallen, TX. 

Karen Baxter works at Marco Gutierrez in Mcallen, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marco Gutierrez MD and Associates
    5148 N 10th St, Mcallen, TX 78504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 683-8700

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 29, 2019
She puts effort to make the patient feel welcome and taken care of
— Mar 29, 2019
Photo: Karen Baxter, PA
About Karen Baxter, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1588727317
Frequently Asked Questions

Karen Baxter, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Baxter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Karen Baxter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Karen Baxter works at Marco Gutierrez in Mcallen, TX. View the full address on Karen Baxter’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Karen Baxter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Baxter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Baxter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Baxter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

