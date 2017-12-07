Dr. Karen Bartley, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Bartley, PHD
Overview
Dr. Karen Bartley, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Knoxville, TN.
Dr. Bartley works at
Locations
Child Adult Clinical Associates LLC9217 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 409-2569
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bartley saw me immediately and has listened, heard me and given over and above to be supportive, informative and help me in every way.
About Dr. Karen Bartley, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1205054731
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartley accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartley works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartley.
