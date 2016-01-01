Karen Artis-Bacote, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Artis-Bacote is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Karen Artis-Bacote, FNP-BC
Overview
Karen Artis-Bacote, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Florence, SC.
Karen Artis-Bacote works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Primary Care - Hoffmeyer1925 Hoffmeyer Rd, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (843) 413-6925
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Karen Artis-Bacote?
About Karen Artis-Bacote, FNP-BC
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1083156350
Frequently Asked Questions
Karen Artis-Bacote accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Karen Artis-Bacote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Karen Artis-Bacote works at
Karen Artis-Bacote has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Artis-Bacote.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karen Artis-Bacote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karen Artis-Bacote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.