Dr. Karen Armand, PHD

Psychology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Karen Armand, PHD is a Psychologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Of Transpersonal Psychology.

Dr. Armand works at North Tacoma Psychotherapy in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    West Seattle Psychotherapy PLLC
    4700 42nd Ave SW Ste 552, Seattle, WA 98116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 595-2648
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disordered Eating Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Integrated Yoga Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Yoga Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 22, 2020
    I never review doctors/therapists, and I've gone through quite a few over the years, but I have to review Karen because she is awesome. She is kind, compassionate, and truly empathetic. I have had therapists that take the neutral, "I am a mirror" approach, and I see the value in that technique, but it doesn't work terribly well for me. If all I needed was verbal processing I could do that at home for free. Karen genuinely responds to what I say, validates my feelings and perspectives, and gives me concrete tools to work with. She is non-judgmental, knowledgable, relatable, and surpasses required duties as a healthcare provider. Karen really cares. I started seeing her right before COVID-19, so I've only had one in-person session, but I appreciate her holistic approach - she incorporates mindfulness and yoga into her practice. It took a while to get the first appointment, but that's only because there's a shortage of good therapists here. Worth the wait.
    About Dr. Karen Armand, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346527132
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Sound Mental Health - School Based-Services
    Medical Education
    • Institute Of Transpersonal Psychology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Armand, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Armand has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Armand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Armand works at North Tacoma Psychotherapy in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Armand’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Armand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

