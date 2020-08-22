Dr. Karen Armand, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Armand, PHD
Overview
Dr. Karen Armand, PHD is a Psychologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Of Transpersonal Psychology.
Dr. Armand works at
Locations
-
1
West Seattle Psychotherapy PLLC4700 42nd Ave SW Ste 552, Seattle, WA 98116 Directions (206) 595-2648Saturday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Armand?
I never review doctors/therapists, and I've gone through quite a few over the years, but I have to review Karen because she is awesome. She is kind, compassionate, and truly empathetic. I have had therapists that take the neutral, "I am a mirror" approach, and I see the value in that technique, but it doesn't work terribly well for me. If all I needed was verbal processing I could do that at home for free. Karen genuinely responds to what I say, validates my feelings and perspectives, and gives me concrete tools to work with. She is non-judgmental, knowledgable, relatable, and surpasses required duties as a healthcare provider. Karen really cares. I started seeing her right before COVID-19, so I've only had one in-person session, but I appreciate her holistic approach - she incorporates mindfulness and yoga into her practice. It took a while to get the first appointment, but that's only because there's a shortage of good therapists here. Worth the wait.
About Dr. Karen Armand, PHD
- Psychology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1346527132
Education & Certifications
- Sound Mental Health - School Based-Services
- Institute Of Transpersonal Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armand has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armand accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armand works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Armand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.