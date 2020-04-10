Dr. Anania has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Anania, DC
Overview
Dr. Karen Anania, DC is a Chiropractor in Providence, RI.
Dr. Anania works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Anania Chiropractic172 Broadway, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 521-2225
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anania?
It was my first time going to her office,I felt 100% better that day. She was very professional, super friendly and very knowledgeable. Would highly recommended her!Even what the world is going through with the pandemic,I was not worried at all,her and her staff were constantly cleaning and well aware of everything around them at her office.
About Dr. Karen Anania, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1407971674
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anania accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anania has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anania works at
Dr. Anania speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Anania. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anania.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anania, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anania appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.