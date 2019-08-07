See All Psychologists in El Dorado Hills, CA
Karen Adrian, MFT

Behavioral Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Karen Adrian, MFT is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in El Dorado Hills, CA. 

Karen Adrian works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in El Dorado Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    1264 Hawks Flight Ct Ste 100, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 939-8400
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Karen Adrian, MFT

    Specialties
    • Behavioral Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679598908
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Il, Bachelor Of Science In Biological Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Karen Adrian, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Karen Adrian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Karen Adrian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Karen Adrian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karen Adrian works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in El Dorado Hills, CA. View the full address on Karen Adrian’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Karen Adrian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karen Adrian.

    Primary Care
