Dr. Banks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karel Banks, PHD
Overview
Dr. Karel Banks, PHD is a Psychologist in Port Chester, NY.
Locations
- 1 558 WESTCHESTER AVE, Port Chester, NY 10573 Directions (914) 934-8797
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I've had 3 in my lifetime. She's hands down she she needs to be. Amazing and I thank god for bringing her my way
About Dr. Karel Banks, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1477676245
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banks accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Banks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banks.
