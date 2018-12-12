See All Physicians Assistants in Mcallen, TX
Kareena Garza, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kareena Garza, PA is a Physician Assistant in Mcallen, TX. 

Kareena Garza works at Lourdes Arely Uribe MDPA in Mcallen, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Ob.gyn.
    522 E Dove Ave, Mcallen, TX 78504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 631-8383
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Ambetter

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 12, 2018
    Kareena Garza, PA is the Sweetest! She always treats me with the utmost care and always makes me feel so comfortable! She takes her time to answer all of your questions and concerns, and is always just a phone call away. If you are looking for an Amazing OBGYN, I highly recommend them! They are the BEST!
    McAllen, TX — Dec 12, 2018
    About Kareena Garza, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023424769
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kareena Garza, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kareena Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kareena Garza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kareena Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kareena Garza works at Lourdes Arely Uribe MDPA in Mcallen, TX. View the full address on Kareena Garza’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Kareena Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kareena Garza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kareena Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kareena Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

