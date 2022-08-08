Kareemah Hammond has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kareemah Hammond, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kareemah Hammond, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Newark, DE.
Locations
- 1 280 E Main St Ste 112, Newark, DE 19711 Directions (302) 294-6250
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Kareemah, is amazing! She truly listens and ensures that patient care is above and beyond! She has worked closely with me and ensured that medication is properly working and if not continues to stride to find the proper combination! It took some time to find the proper combination; but it the results are incredible! Absolutely an amazing provider with phenomenal knowledge and compassion!!
About Kareemah Hammond, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1588192421
Frequently Asked Questions
Kareemah Hammond accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kareemah Hammond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Kareemah Hammond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kareemah Hammond.
