Dr. Ajaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kareem Ajaj, DC
Overview
Dr. Kareem Ajaj, DC is a Chiropractor in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Ajaj works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wyoming Chiropractic Center Inc441 E Wyoming Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19120 Directions (215) 457-4422
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ajaj?
About Dr. Kareem Ajaj, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1609432590
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ajaj works at
Dr. Ajaj has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ajaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ajaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.