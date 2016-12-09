See All Nurse Practitioners in Plano, TX
Karah Brashier, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (15)
Karah Brashier, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Plano, TX. 

Karah Brashier works at Texas Behavioral Health Sysm PA in Plano, TX.

    Texas Behavioral Health Systems PA
    Texas Behavioral Health Systems PA
7707 San Jacinto Pl, Plano, TX 75024
(214) 227-1300

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Trichotillomania Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 09, 2016
    Karah is an amazing nurse practitioner! It is rare to find the quality health care she provides in this day and age! Incredibly lucky to have found her and I always highly recommend her to anyone I know who is looking for a psychiatrist. She is multi-talented and amazing at approaching different situations. Most of all, she is incredibly easy to talk to, warm, comforting, and friendly. I never feel any judgment when in her office ever.
    Marie D in Richardson, TX — Dec 09, 2016
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1497096101
    Texas Woman's University
    Karah Brashier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Karah Brashier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Karah Brashier works at Texas Behavioral Health Sysm PA in Plano, TX. View the full address on Karah Brashier’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Karah Brashier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Karah Brashier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Karah Brashier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Karah Brashier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.