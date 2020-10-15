Kara Yoder, PCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kara Yoder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kara Yoder, PCC
Overview
Kara Yoder, PCC is a Counselor in Middlefield, OH.
Kara Yoder works at
Locations
A Season of Hope Counseling Center LLC15985 E High St, Middlefield, OH 44062 Directions (440) 632-0332
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was having a really hard time after I lost my dad and Kara was very understanding, kind, and patient with me. I would trust her with the care of my children.
About Kara Yoder, PCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1174543235
Frequently Asked Questions
Kara Yoder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kara Yoder accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kara Yoder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kara Yoder works at
4 patients have reviewed Kara Yoder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kara Yoder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kara Yoder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kara Yoder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.