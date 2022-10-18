See All Physicians Assistants in Jacksonville, FL
Kara Trzasko, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kara Trzasko, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Towson University.

Kara Trzasko works at Family Care Partners of Northeast Florida LLC in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Family Care Partners of Northeast Florida LLC
    14444 Beach Blvd Ste 28, Jacksonville, FL 32250 (904) 367-2277

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pelvic Exams
Splinting
Stitches
Pelvic Exams
Splinting
Stitches

Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 18, 2022
    She takes the time to understand her patients. She knows we are all different and have our own little quirks. I would follow her anywhere!
    CELIA A STOPHEL — Oct 18, 2022
    About Kara Trzasko, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English, French, Japanese and Spanish
    • 1295061109
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    • Towson University
    • University of Richmond
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kara Trzasko, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kara Trzasko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kara Trzasko has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kara Trzasko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kara Trzasko works at Family Care Partners of Northeast Florida LLC in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Kara Trzasko’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Kara Trzasko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kara Trzasko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kara Trzasko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kara Trzasko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

