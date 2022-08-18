See All Family Doctors in Gig Harbor, WA
Kara Scanlan, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Kara Scanlan, ARNP

Family Medicine
4.5 (18)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kara Scanlan, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. 

Kara Scanlan works at Pulse Heart Institute Cardiology and Electrophysiology Services in Gig Harbor, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Matthew Webber, ARNP
Matthew Webber, ARNP
6 (22)
View Profile
Rachel Criddle, ARNP
Rachel Criddle, ARNP
10 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Margaret Mercado, MD
Dr. Margaret Mercado, MD
4 (9)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anthony Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic on Pt. Fosdick
    4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 858-9192

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cholesterol Management
Diabetes
Neonatal Care
Cholesterol Management
Diabetes
Neonatal Care

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Kara Scanlan?

Aug 18, 2022
Kara has been my PCP for many years. As sharp as she is and knowledgeable she also feels like a friend. She always listens, never makes me feel rushed and comes up with the answers or refers me when necessary. When I can dread a medical appointment with other docs, I enjoy Kara’s lively personality.
Sandra Wagner — Aug 18, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Kara Scanlan, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Kara Scanlan, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Kara Scanlan to family and friends

Kara Scanlan's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Kara Scanlan

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kara Scanlan, ARNP.

About Kara Scanlan, ARNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1154409621
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kara Scanlan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Kara Scanlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kara Scanlan works at Pulse Heart Institute Cardiology and Electrophysiology Services in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Kara Scanlan’s profile.

18 patients have reviewed Kara Scanlan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kara Scanlan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kara Scanlan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kara Scanlan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Kara Scanlan, ARNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.