Kara Romero, LPC
Overview
Kara Romero, LPC is a Counselor in Shreveport, LA.
Kara Romero works at
Locations
Kara W.Romero, LPC, NCC7330 Fern Ave Ste 404, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 797-0084
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and cares for her patients! Will recommend to anyone looking for counseling/therapy!
About Kara Romero, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1467793984
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
Kara Romero works at
