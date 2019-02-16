Kara Roche has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kara Roche, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kara Roche, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Columbus, OH.
Kara Roche works at
Locations
Dermatologists of Greater Columbus3555 Olentangy River Rd Ste 4000, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 268-2748
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kara is absolutely wonderful. She is easy to talk to and is sincerely committed to finding a successful treatment for her patients. I wish I would have seen her a year before I did. I would highly recommend her to anyone needing help with any kind of issue.
About Kara Roche, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1811433923
