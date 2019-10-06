See All Family Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Kara Rasplica, ARNP

Family Medicine
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kara Rasplica, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Pacific Lutheran University, Parkland, WA|Washington State University.

Kara Rasplica works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St Fl 1, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 274-7501

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Primary Care for Adolescents
Primary Care for Adults
Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 06, 2019
Kara is awesome. She helped me with a female issue that no other doctor or gynecologist could seem to help me with. I referred her to a friend and my friend said she had a great experience with her also. She's patient, will listen to you, and give her opinion in a very professional and respectful way.
About Kara Rasplica, ARNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1225320864
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Pacific Lutheran University, Parkland, WA|Washington State University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Kara Rasplica, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kara Rasplica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kara Rasplica has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Kara Rasplica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kara Rasplica works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Kara Rasplica’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Kara Rasplica. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kara Rasplica.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kara Rasplica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kara Rasplica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

