Kara Rasplica, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Kara Rasplica, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Pacific Lutheran University, Parkland, WA|Washington State University.
Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph1608 S J St Fl 1, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 274-7501
Kara is awesome. She helped me with a female issue that no other doctor or gynecologist could seem to help me with. I referred her to a friend and my friend said she had a great experience with her also. She's patient, will listen to you, and give her opinion in a very professional and respectful way.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1225320864
- Pacific Lutheran University, Parkland, WA|Washington State University
Kara Rasplica has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kara Rasplica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Kara Rasplica. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kara Rasplica.
