Kara Mignosa, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kara Mignosa, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pawcatuck, CT.
Kara Mignosa works at
Locations
Hartford Healthcare Healthcenter - Pawcatuckstonington350 Liberty St, Pawcatuck, CT 06379 Directions (860) 599-9961
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kara is kind, thoughtful, and professional. She listens to concerns and lets you help with decision-making when it comes to medications or referrals. Both my son and I see her. She's a fantastic PA.
About Kara Mignosa, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1598857211
Frequently Asked Questions
Kara Mignosa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kara Mignosa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kara Mignosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kara Mignosa works at
4 patients have reviewed Kara Mignosa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kara Mignosa.
