Kara Mann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kara Mann, PA-C
Overview
Kara Mann, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Reading, PA.
Kara Mann works at
Locations
Southern Berks Family Medicine PC4885 Demoss Rd Ste 201, Reading, PA 19606 Directions (610) 779-9489
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Kara Mann, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1578936118
Frequently Asked Questions
Kara Mann accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kara Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kara Mann works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kara Mann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kara Mann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.