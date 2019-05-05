See All Family Doctors in Golden Valley, MN
Kara Hutton, NPC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Kara Hutton, NPC

Family Medicine
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kara Hutton, NPC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Golden Valley, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Metropolitan State University and is affiliated with North Memorial Health and Maple Grove Hospital.

Kara Hutton works at North Memorial Health Clinic-Golden Valley in Golden Valley, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    North Memorial Health Clinic - Golden Valley
    8301 Golden Valley Rd Ste 100, Golden Valley, MN 55427 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Memorial Health
  • Maple Grove Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Anxiety
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PreferredOne
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kara Hutton?

    May 05, 2019
    I was very happy to have met Kara. This was my first time going to the clinic. I will definitely be returning there!
    Golden Valley — May 05, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kara Hutton, NPC
    How would you rate your experience with Kara Hutton, NPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kara Hutton to family and friends

    Kara Hutton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kara Hutton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kara Hutton, NPC.

    About Kara Hutton, NPC

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134103278
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Metropolitan State University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kara Hutton, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kara Hutton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kara Hutton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kara Hutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kara Hutton works at North Memorial Health Clinic-Golden Valley in Golden Valley, MN. View the full address on Kara Hutton’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Kara Hutton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kara Hutton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kara Hutton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kara Hutton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kara Hutton, NPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.