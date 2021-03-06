Kara Hoover, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kara Hoover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kara Hoover, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kara Hoover, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beavercreek, OH.
Kara Hoover works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
First Care Family Medical - Beavercreek1911 Old Fairfield Rd Ste 110, Beavercreek, OH 45432 Directions (937) 429-4369
-
2
Champaign Dental Group4859 Nixon Park Dr Ste A, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 492-5940
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kara Hoover?
Thorough, kind, and competent all around.
About Kara Hoover, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1326534132
Frequently Asked Questions
Kara Hoover has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kara Hoover accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kara Hoover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kara Hoover works at
5 patients have reviewed Kara Hoover. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kara Hoover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kara Hoover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kara Hoover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.