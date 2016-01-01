Kara Fishgold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kara Fishgold, NP
Overview
Kara Fishgold, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Kara Fishgold works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Continental Dental Care 19th Avenue5501 N 19th Ave Ste 103, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 589-0500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kara Fishgold?
About Kara Fishgold, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043797905
Frequently Asked Questions
Kara Fishgold accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kara Fishgold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kara Fishgold works at
Kara Fishgold has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kara Fishgold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kara Fishgold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kara Fishgold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.