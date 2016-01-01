Kara Emmett, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kara Emmett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kara Emmett, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kara Emmett, APRN is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Bristol, CT.
Kara Emmett works at
Locations
Connecticut Gi PC25 Newell Rd, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 583-9252
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Kara Emmett, APRN
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1467867416
Frequently Asked Questions
Kara Emmett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kara Emmett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kara Emmett works at
Kara Emmett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kara Emmett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kara Emmett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kara Emmett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.