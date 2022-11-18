Dr. Kara Dodgens, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodgens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kara Dodgens, OD
Overview
Dr. Kara Dodgens, OD is an Optometrist in Easley, SC. They specialize in Optometry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alabama Birmingham School Of Optometry.
Locations
Clemson Eye, Easley15 SOUTHERN CENTER CT, Easley, SC 29642 Directions (864) 855-6800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Clemson Eye, Clemson931 TIGER BLVD, Clemson, SC 29631 Directions (864) 654-6706Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very thorough. Very pleasant and friendly. I recommend her completely.
About Dr. Kara Dodgens, OD
- Optometry
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Alabama Birmingham School Of Optometry
- University of South Carolina
