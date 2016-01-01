See All Registered Nurses in Kernersville, NC
Kao Ly, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Kao Ly, FNP

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kao Ly, FNP is a Registered Nurse in Kernersville, NC. 

Kao Ly works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kernersville
    1730 Kernersville Medical Pkwy Ste 204, Kernersville, NC 27284 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7897
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kao Ly?

    Photo: Kao Ly, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Kao Ly, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kao Ly to family and friends

    Kao Ly's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kao Ly

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kao Ly, FNP.

    About Kao Ly, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1164924858
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kao Ly, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kao Ly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kao Ly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kao Ly works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. View the full address on Kao Ly’s profile.

    Kao Ly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kao Ly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kao Ly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kao Ly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.