Kao Ly, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kao Ly, FNP is a Registered Nurse in Kernersville, NC.
Kao Ly works at
Locations
Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kernersville1730 Kernersville Medical Pkwy Ste 204, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 571-7897
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Kao Ly, FNP
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- Female
- 1164924858
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Kao Ly accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kao Ly using Healthline FindCare.
Kao Ly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
