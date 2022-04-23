See All Physicians Assistants in Orlando, FL
Kaneitra Williamson, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Kaneitra Williamson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL. 

Kaneitra Williamson works at Family Medical Center in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Family Medical Center
    2863 Delaney Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 843-1620
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Apr 23, 2022
    She is simply the best! She listens carefully and is extremely attentive and caring. I saw her for several years. During every single visit I knew she was giving me her best and sincerely wanted to help me. She is knowledgeable, professional, and I never felt rushed. She is an outstanding PA and medical professional.
    L Taylor — Apr 23, 2022
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1720389570
    Kaneitra Williamson, PA-C is accepting new patients.

    Kaneitra Williamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Kaneitra Williamson works at Family Medical Center in Orlando, FL.

    4 patients have reviewed Kaneitra Williamson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kaneitra Williamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kaneitra Williamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

