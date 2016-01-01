Kandra Dodd, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kandra Dodd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kandra Dodd, APRN
Overview
Kandra Dodd, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in McAlester, OK.
Kandra Dodd works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Utica Park Clinic - McAlester1308 E Carl Albert Pkwy Ste A, McAlester, OK 74501 Directions (580) 927-2334Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kandra Dodd?
About Kandra Dodd, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1003393778
Frequently Asked Questions
Kandra Dodd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kandra Dodd works at
Kandra Dodd has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kandra Dodd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kandra Dodd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kandra Dodd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.