Kandi Gamerdinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kandi Gamerdinger, NP
Overview
Kandi Gamerdinger, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 300 W Clarendon Ave Ste 145, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 279-5049
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic provider!
About Kandi Gamerdinger, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1841681608
Frequently Asked Questions
Kandi Gamerdinger accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kandi Gamerdinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Kandi Gamerdinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kandi Gamerdinger.
