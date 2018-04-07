See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Delray Beach, FL
Overview

Dr. Kandace Haines, OD is an Optometrist in Delray Beach, FL. 

Dr. Haines works at Ocean Optics in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ocean Optics
    900 E Atlantic Ave Ste 17, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 265-2020

  View other providers who treat Cataract
  View other providers who treat Floaters
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Stye
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    How was your appointment with Dr. Haines?

    Apr 07, 2018
    This was one of the best experiences I've ever had the office is amazing the location is perfect and the staff is the most friendly ever
    Heather Marie — Apr 07, 2018
    About Dr. Kandace Haines, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1215211073
    Dr. Kandace Haines, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haines has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Haines. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haines.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

