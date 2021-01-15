Dr. Kambiz Alaei, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alaei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kambiz Alaei, PHD is a Psychologist in Reno, NV.
Dr. Alaei works at
Sierra Mountain Health628 Lake St, Reno, NV 89501 Directions (775) 329-1717
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
In a past visit with Dr. Kambiz I learned the reasons why I do the things I do. It was helpful for a doctor to tell me what a couple of my own problems were. I did not know that I had some bad habits that needed to be corrected. He also helped me realize my family's point of view. I learned about myself with a doctor's help. I enjoyed my appointment with Dr. Kambiz.
About Dr. Kambiz Alaei, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Persian
- 1295704773
Dr. Alaei works at
Dr. Alaei speaks Persian.
