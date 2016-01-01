Kama Lyons accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kama Lyons, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kama Lyons, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, OR.
Kama Lyons works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Trillium Family Services School Based Program3415 Se Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97202 Directions (503) 234-9591
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kama Lyons?
About Kama Lyons, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578948170
Frequently Asked Questions
Kama Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kama Lyons works at
Kama Lyons has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kama Lyons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kama Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kama Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.