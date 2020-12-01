Dr. Kalman Zabirowicz, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zabirowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalman Zabirowicz, OD
Overview
Dr. Kalman Zabirowicz, OD is an Optometrist in East Islip, NY.
Locations
Kalman Zabirowicz Od PC369 E Main St Ste 6, East Islip, NY 11730 Directions (631) 224-4834
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zabirowicz possesses a rare combination of qualities. He’s caring, precise, extremely competent and professional. He listens, and takes his time with your examination. I recommend him highly to anyone seeking excellent eye care.
About Dr. Kalman Zabirowicz, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zabirowicz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
