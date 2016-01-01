Dr. Saibara-Cook has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalli Saibara-Cook, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kalli Saibara-Cook, PHD is a Counselor in Sandy, UT.
Dr. Saibara-Cook works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Froerer Counseling Services11075 S State St Ste 28, Sandy, UT 84070 Directions (801) 501-8444
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saibara-Cook?
About Dr. Kalli Saibara-Cook, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1265748370
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saibara-Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saibara-Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saibara-Cook works at
Dr. Saibara-Cook has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saibara-Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saibara-Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saibara-Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.