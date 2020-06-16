See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Kali Edwards, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kali Edwards, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Kali Edwards works at Baptist Health Medical Group Breast Surgery in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Breast Surgery
    4000 Kresge Way, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville

Ratings & Reviews
3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Jun 16, 2020
I have been seeing Kali Edwards ever since Dr. Potts left. I have chosen to keep her as my primary physician ever since (close to 10 years now). I have never had a bad experience. I have a great many health issues. She has never failed to assist me with any of these. I find her very pleasant, intelligent, helpful and available. Her knowledge is first rate. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
BD — Jun 16, 2020
Photo: Kali Edwards, NP
About Kali Edwards, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1770736258
Frequently Asked Questions

Kali Edwards, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kali Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kali Edwards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Kali Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kali Edwards works at Baptist Health Medical Group Breast Surgery in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Kali Edwards’s profile.

21 patients have reviewed Kali Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kali Edwards.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kali Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kali Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

