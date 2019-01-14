See All Psychologists in Montgomery, AL
Overview

Dr. Kale Kirkland, PHD is a Psychologist in Montgomery, AL. 

Dr. Kirkland works at Central Alabama Psychology, P.C. in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Central Alabama Psychology, P.C.
    Central Alabama Psychology, P.C.
2571 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117
(334) 819-4870

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jan 14, 2019
Dr.Kirkland is an amazing doctor.
Megan in Montgomery , AL — Jan 14, 2019
About Dr. Kale Kirkland, PHD

Specialties
  • Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1245486398
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Federal Correctional Institution Fort Worth
Internship
Undergraduate School
  • Auburn University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kale Kirkland, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirkland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kirkland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kirkland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kirkland works at Central Alabama Psychology, P.C. in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. Kirkland’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkland.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirkland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirkland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

