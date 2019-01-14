Dr. Kale Kirkland, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirkland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kale Kirkland, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kale Kirkland, PHD is a Psychologist in Montgomery, AL.
Dr. Kirkland works at
Locations
Central Alabama Psychology, P.C.2571 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 819-4870
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Kirkland is an amazing doctor.
About Dr. Kale Kirkland, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1245486398
Education & Certifications
- Federal Correctional Institution Fort Worth
- Auburn University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirkland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirkland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirkland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirkland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.