Kaitlyn Garnett, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
Overview

Kaitlyn Garnett, PA is a Physician Assistant in Winchester, VA. 

Kaitlyn Garnett works at Winchester Family Practice in Winchester, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Winchester Family Practice PC
    1440 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 536-5400
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Apr 13, 2022
    A true patients advocate with exceptional bedside manner. Thorough and attentive. I have seen her numerous times and I always walk away knowing that I have received the best possible care. I trust her judgement and directions, wholeheartedly. She is the absolute gold-standard for care-givers and a beacon of knowledge and integrity for the medical community.
    Terrence J Young — Apr 13, 2022
    About Kaitlyn Garnett, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043719461
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kaitlyn Garnett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kaitlyn Garnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kaitlyn Garnett works at Winchester Family Practice in Winchester, VA. View the full address on Kaitlyn Garnett’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kaitlyn Garnett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kaitlyn Garnett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kaitlyn Garnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kaitlyn Garnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

