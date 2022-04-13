Kaitlyn Garnett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kaitlyn Garnett, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kaitlyn Garnett, PA is a Physician Assistant in Winchester, VA.
Kaitlyn Garnett works at
Locations
Winchester Family Practice PC1440 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 536-5400
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A true patients advocate with exceptional bedside manner. Thorough and attentive. I have seen her numerous times and I always walk away knowing that I have received the best possible care. I trust her judgement and directions, wholeheartedly. She is the absolute gold-standard for care-givers and a beacon of knowledge and integrity for the medical community.
About Kaitlyn Garnett, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1043719461
Frequently Asked Questions
Kaitlyn Garnett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kaitlyn Garnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Kaitlyn Garnett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kaitlyn Garnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kaitlyn Garnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kaitlyn Garnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.