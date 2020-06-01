See All Family Doctors in Roseburg, OR
Kaitlyn Bogardus, PA-C

Family Medicine
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Kaitlyn Bogardus, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseburg, OR. 

Kaitlyn Bogardus works at EFM Edenbower in Roseburg, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centennial Medical Group East
    2570 NW Edenbower Blvd Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 01, 2020
She is professional and very kind which makes it easy to talk to her about anything. One of the things i love about her is she really listens to what you say and takes time to explain what is going on and what your options are etc. As far as I am concerned, this PA is worth her weight in gold. I trust her totally.
Penny Mead — Jun 01, 2020
Photo: Kaitlyn Bogardus, PA-C
About Kaitlyn Bogardus, PA-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1962978866
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kaitlyn Bogardus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Kaitlyn Bogardus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kaitlyn Bogardus works at EFM Edenbower in Roseburg, OR. View the full address on Kaitlyn Bogardus’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Kaitlyn Bogardus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kaitlyn Bogardus.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kaitlyn Bogardus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kaitlyn Bogardus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

