Kaitlyn Bogardus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kaitlyn Bogardus, PA-C
Kaitlyn Bogardus, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseburg, OR.
Centennial Medical Group East2570 NW Edenbower Blvd Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions
She is professional and very kind which makes it easy to talk to her about anything. One of the things i love about her is she really listens to what you say and takes time to explain what is going on and what your options are etc. As far as I am concerned, this PA is worth her weight in gold. I trust her totally.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1962978866
3 patients have reviewed Kaitlyn Bogardus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kaitlyn Bogardus.
