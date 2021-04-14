See All Physicians Assistants in Englewood, FL
Kaitlyn A Benjamin, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Kaitlyn A Benjamin, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kaitlyn A Benjamin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Englewood, FL. 

Kaitlyn A Benjamin works at CENTER FOR SIGHT in Englewood, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Sight - Englewood
    1800 S Mccall Rd, Englewood, FL 34223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 474-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Divine Dermatology
    2191 9th Ave N Ste 100, St Petersburg, FL 33713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 528-0321
    Monday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Electrodesiccation and Curettage
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Electrodesiccation and Curettage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Electrodesiccation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(32)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Kaitlyn A Benjamin?

Apr 14, 2021
Caring, courteous, and professional. A winning combination. I have never felt rushed through my office appointments and procedures are explained thoroughly before any decisions are made. I trust her and my family for care and I would give a higher rating if it was possible.
Vicky — Apr 14, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Kaitlyn A Benjamin, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Kaitlyn A Benjamin, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Kaitlyn A Benjamin to family and friends

Kaitlyn A Benjamin's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Kaitlyn A Benjamin

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kaitlyn A Benjamin, PA-C.

About Kaitlyn A Benjamin, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1144729518
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • University of Florida
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Kaitlyn A Benjamin, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kaitlyn A Benjamin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kaitlyn A Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

32 patients have reviewed Kaitlyn A Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kaitlyn A Benjamin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kaitlyn A Benjamin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kaitlyn A Benjamin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Kaitlyn A Benjamin, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.