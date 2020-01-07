Kaitlin Johnson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kaitlin Johnson
Overview
Kaitlin Johnson is a Physician Assistant in Dallas, TX.
Kaitlin Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hampton Clinic2301 S Hampton Rd, Dallas, TX 75224 Directions (214) 330-9201
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kaitlin Johnson?
Kaitlin Johnson, PA is the daughter of Dr. Steven Johnson, DO, and granddaughter of Dr. Jimmy Johnson, DO (Retired). I have been a patient of her father(Steven) for many years. My father was a patient of her grandfather, Dr. Jimmy Johnson. several months ago I was treated for the first time by Kaitlin Johnson for the first time. I was overwhelmed by her thoroughness and ability and interest in communicating with me. She is great! I now ask to see her whenever the opportunity arises. In December learned that the clinic will not be accepting my insurance plan. I appreciate the doctors and staff at Hampton Clinic so much that I changed insurance plans to be able to continue being treated by them. They have quite a team. Everyone is very helpful and responsive. I pray that they will always want me to continue as their patient.
About Kaitlin Johnson
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1427527662
Frequently Asked Questions
Kaitlin Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kaitlin Johnson works at
Kaitlin Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kaitlin Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kaitlin Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kaitlin Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.