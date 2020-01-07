See All Physicians Assistants in Dallas, TX
Kaitlin Johnson

Physician Assistant (PA)
Kaitlin Johnson is a Physician Assistant in Dallas, TX. 

Kaitlin Johnson works at Hampton Medical Center in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hampton Clinic
    2301 S Hampton Rd, Dallas, TX 75224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 330-9201
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 07, 2020
    Kaitlin Johnson, PA is the daughter of Dr. Steven Johnson, DO, and granddaughter of Dr. Jimmy Johnson, DO (Retired). I have been a patient of her father(Steven) for many years. My father was a patient of her grandfather, Dr. Jimmy Johnson. several months ago I was treated for the first time by Kaitlin Johnson for the first time. I was overwhelmed by her thoroughness and ability and interest in communicating with me. She is great! I now ask to see her whenever the opportunity arises. In December learned that the clinic will not be accepting my insurance plan. I appreciate the doctors and staff at Hampton Clinic so much that I changed insurance plans to be able to continue being treated by them. They have quite a team. Everyone is very helpful and responsive. I pray that they will always want me to continue as their patient.
    James W. Cullar, Jr. — Jan 07, 2020
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1427527662
