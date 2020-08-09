Kaitlin Beggs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kaitlin Beggs, APRN
Offers telehealth
Kaitlin Beggs, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Overland Park, KS.
Quivira Internal Medicine10601 Quivira Rd Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 541-3340Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Cigna
- Humana
She is beyond amazing. I cannot say enough good things about her. She’s knowledgeable and kind. Her bedside manner is like none other. She takes her time, never makes you feel rushed and is so compassionate. I’m so happy I found her!!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1457756009
Kaitlin Beggs accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kaitlin Beggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Kaitlin Beggs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kaitlin Beggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kaitlin Beggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kaitlin Beggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.