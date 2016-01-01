See All Clinical Psychologists in Temple, TX
Overview

Dr. Kaitlan Gibbons, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from American School of Professional Psychology - Washington DC.

Dr. Gibbons works at OLIN E TEAGUE VETERANS CENTER in Temple, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Texas Veteran's Healthcare System
    1901 S 1st St, Temple, TX 76504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 430-0390
  2. 2
    The Raeda Group, PLLC
    500 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 366-2428

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depression
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depression

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Exposure Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Kaitlan Gibbons, PSY.D

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1336565787
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Central Texas Veteran's Healthcare System
Internship
  • Huntington Va Medical Center
Medical Education
  • American School of Professional Psychology - Washington DC
Undergraduate School
  • University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kaitlan Gibbons, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibbons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gibbons has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gibbons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibbons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibbons.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibbons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibbons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

