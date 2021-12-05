Dr. Kailee Watson, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kailee Watson, OD
Overview
Dr. Kailee Watson, OD is an Optometrist in Palm Desert, CA.
Dr. Watson works at
Locations
Watson Vision73211 Fred Waring Dr Ste 102, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 346-1136
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watson?
Great staff, Very knowledgeable Dr Great personality
About Dr. Kailee Watson, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1407103690
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.