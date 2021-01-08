See All Nurse Practitioners in Austin, TX
Kaila Smith, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kaila Smith, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX. 

Kaila Smith works at ARC- Austin Regional Clinic- South OB in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Regional Clinic Obgyn South
    4315 James Casey St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 383-9752
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 08, 2021
    she is so amazing! Helpful everytime I have a question or a concern, and after YEARS of trying to see an endocrinologist for reproductive related issues she has been the only one to give me a referral for help. I couldn't be more pleased with the experience
    Jaz — Jan 08, 2021
    Photo: Kaila Smith, RN
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kaila Smith, RN.

    About Kaila Smith, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053713057
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kaila Smith, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kaila Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kaila Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Kaila Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kaila Smith works at ARC- Austin Regional Clinic- South OB in Austin, TX. View the full address on Kaila Smith’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Kaila Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kaila Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kaila Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kaila Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

