Kaiesha Flucas, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kaiesha Flucas, LPC is a Counselor in Desoto, TX.
Locations
Kaiesha L Flucas1229 E Pleasant Run Rd Ste 305, Desoto, TX 75115 Directions (214) 960-1536Monday5:00pm - 9:00pmTuesday5:00pm - 9:00pmWednesday5:00pm - 9:00pmThursday5:00pm - 9:00pmFriday4:30pm - 7:00pmSaturday10:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Superior HealthPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Ms. Kaiesha Flucas was recommended to me as I was at a lost as to how to help my daughter through her social anxiety issues. She has definitely helped my daughter open up more to her family and be more social via baby steps. I have definitely seen positive changes in her and my daughter looks forward to her sessions with her. She has helped my family be a better and stronger support system for her. Ms. Flucas is absolutely awesome, and I would highly recommend her!
About Kaiesha Flucas, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- Unt Denton, Tx
