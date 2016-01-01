See All Family Doctors in Albuquerque, NM
Kaeli Vandersluis, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Kaeli Vandersluis, PA-C

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kaeli Vandersluis, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. 

Kaeli Vandersluis works at THE NORTH VALLEY CLINIC UNM HOSPITAL in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Claudia M Alfaro Andrick, MD
Dr. Claudia M Alfaro Andrick, MD
6 (22)
View Profile
Dr. Mark Stevens, DO
Dr. Mark Stevens, DO
6 (14)
View Profile
Leyna R Inberg, NP
Leyna R Inberg, NP
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    North Valley Clinic - Family Medicine
    3401 4th St Nw, Albuquerque, NM 87107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 994-5300

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Kaeli Vandersluis?

Photo: Kaeli Vandersluis, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Kaeli Vandersluis, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Kaeli Vandersluis to family and friends

Kaeli Vandersluis' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Kaeli Vandersluis

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kaeli Vandersluis, PA-C.

About Kaeli Vandersluis, PA-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1023649449
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kaeli Vandersluis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kaeli Vandersluis works at THE NORTH VALLEY CLINIC UNM HOSPITAL in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Kaeli Vandersluis’s profile.

Kaeli Vandersluis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kaeli Vandersluis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kaeli Vandersluis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kaeli Vandersluis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Kaeli Vandersluis, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.