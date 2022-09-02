Kade Anderson, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kade Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kade Anderson, PA
Kade Anderson, PA is a Psychiatric Nurse in Idaho Falls, ID.
Ascend Mental Health2001 S Woodruff Ave Ste 9, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 529-6111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Kade Anderson?
Kade is super awesome and he has always listened to me and addressed concerns in a very timely manner! He has been a great provider for me!
About Kade Anderson, PA
- Psychiatric Nursing
- English
Kade Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kade Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kade Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Kade Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kade Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kade Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kade Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.