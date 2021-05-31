Kacie Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kacie Davis, PA
Overview
Kacie Davis, PA is a Physician Assistant in Dothan, AL.
Kacie Davis works at
Locations
Internal Medicine Associates of Dothan P.A.210 Westside Dr, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 793-5074
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very good communication skills , easy to understand, takes time to listen
About Kacie Davis, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1972970747
Frequently Asked Questions
Kacie Davis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kacie Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Kacie Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kacie Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kacie Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kacie Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.