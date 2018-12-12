See All Neuropsychologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Kaaren Bekken, PHD

Neuropsychology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kaaren Bekken, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with Mgh Neurolinguistics Lab-Research

Dr. Bekken works at Kaaren Bekken, PhD in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Woburn, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Kaaren Bekken, PhD
    2211 Corinth Ave Ste 309, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 351-6850
    Kaaren Bekken, PhD
    400 TRADECENTER, Woburn, MA 01801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 949-1252

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neuropsychological Testing
Psychological Testing
Neuropsychological Testing
Psychological Testing

Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Massachusetts Group Insurance Commission (GIC)
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 12, 2018
    Dr. Bekken is the absolute best! She is dedicated and extremely skilled. She came through for my son and was very instrumental in helping us secure the appropriate school placement for him. I recommend her with absoluteyno reservation.
    Liza in Winchester, MA — Dec 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kaaren Bekken, PHD
    About Dr. Kaaren Bekken, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235129842
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mgh Neurolinguistics Lab-Research
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mass. General Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • UCSD
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kaaren Bekken, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bekken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bekken has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bekken accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bekken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bekken. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bekken.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bekken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bekken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

